ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VIAC. Macquarie increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,176,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,353,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

