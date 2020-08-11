Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAR. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

