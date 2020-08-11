V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,166 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,055 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 83.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.25 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,569.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

