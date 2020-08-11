Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Univar were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 25.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,256,000 after buying an additional 3,082,607 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Univar by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,337 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in Univar by 30.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,891 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Univar during the first quarter worth about $69,942,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Univar during the first quarter worth about $48,689,000.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

