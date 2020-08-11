United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

