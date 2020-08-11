UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 881,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 31.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

