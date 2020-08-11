UBS Group AG Sells 757,741 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 757,741 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.12% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEQP opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 4.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

