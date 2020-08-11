UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 16.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 11.6% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 17.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 18.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 25.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period.

Get Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd alerts:

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.