UBS Group AG Raises Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.65% of B&G Foods worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 92,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,519,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. DA Davidson began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

