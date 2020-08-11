UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

