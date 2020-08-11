UBS Group AG Has $9.97 Million Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,419 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000.

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

