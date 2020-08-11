UBS Group AG Has $10.08 Million Stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Coupa Software worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coupa Software by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $89,629,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total transaction of $269,809.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,036.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,748 shares of company stock worth $37,965,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $285.18 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

