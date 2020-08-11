UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Nomad Foods worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,821,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,898,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,180 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,595,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 709,069 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,340,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 600,872 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,900,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

