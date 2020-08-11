UBS Group AG Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

NYSE:RNP opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.