UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

