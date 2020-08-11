UBS Group AG Acquires 104,472 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 147.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

