Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.82% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $32.90 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.72) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,000 shares of company stock worth $7,032,220. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 116,619 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,815,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,651.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 149,250 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

