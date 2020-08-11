Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trimble by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

