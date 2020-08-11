TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $34,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $97,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 487,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

