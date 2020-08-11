Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $493.20 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.41 and its 200-day moving average is $310.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $565,440.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $1,055,584.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,808 shares of company stock worth $98,947,574. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

