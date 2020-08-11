Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) CFO Sells $460,666.35 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Teradyne by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 26,280 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 195,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 120,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Teradyne by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 23,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

