Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $36.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.46% from the stock’s current price.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Teradata by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradata by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 612,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 114,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Teradata by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Teradata by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 141,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

