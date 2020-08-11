Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

TS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenaris from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.68 to $14.72 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

TS stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tenaris by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

