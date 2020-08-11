TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 270,312 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in TELUS by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70,720 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TELUS by 122.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,733,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TELUS by 75.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,949,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in TELUS by 5.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 65,942 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of TU opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

