Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $226,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,167.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,967.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2,359.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1,586.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

