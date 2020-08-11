Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,656,000 after buying an additional 3,701,728 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $481,072,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,285 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,348,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $274,780,000 after purchasing an additional 773,572 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,400 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 202.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

