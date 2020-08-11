Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,133,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,133 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,630,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,716,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.98 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

