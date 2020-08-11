STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAUHY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $53.72.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.