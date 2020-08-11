Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yelp from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Yelp stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $25,124.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,175.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,368 shares of company stock valued at $521,801. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 806.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

