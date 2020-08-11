Steven C. Gilman Sells 13,000 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $425,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,796 shares in the company, valued at $681,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $32.99 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.