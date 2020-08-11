State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,270 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,770 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Transocean were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Transocean by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 72,435 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,121,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Transocean by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Transocean by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,008,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIG opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. DNB Markets cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Clarkson Capital cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.24.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

