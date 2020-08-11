State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 9,012 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.