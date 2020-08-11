State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 5,219 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of SIGI opened at $56.81 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.