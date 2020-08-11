State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,278 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Greif were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $19,575,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Greif by 107.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Greif by 30.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 118,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greif by 57.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEF opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GEF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

