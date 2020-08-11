State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after acquiring an additional 183,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.8% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after acquiring an additional 360,017 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 978,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

