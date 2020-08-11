State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after buying an additional 511,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 425.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,471 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8,727.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,617 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Macquarie cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

