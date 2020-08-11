State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.04 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

