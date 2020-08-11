State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

BLKB opened at $66.88 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

