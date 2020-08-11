State of Michigan Retirement System Has $469,000 Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 35.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAA opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

