State of Michigan Retirement System Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Domtar were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Domtar by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Domtar by 1,852.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Domtar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 175.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

