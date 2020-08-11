State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crane by 129.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,879 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Crane by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 77,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Crane by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of CR stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Crane’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.