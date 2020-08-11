State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 252.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NEU opened at $362.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.85 and its 200 day moving average is $410.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.38. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by ($5.08). The business had revenue of $410.86 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

