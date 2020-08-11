State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 6,734 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 96.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.41. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,316 over the last ninety days. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

