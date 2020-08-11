State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 6,066 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 233.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 482,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on URBN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

