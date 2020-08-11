State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 6,066 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 245,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $89,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 230,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

