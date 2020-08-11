State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,503 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,720,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after acquiring an additional 183,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EXP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

