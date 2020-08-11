State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,023,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,958,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of SLM by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,429,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,197,000 after buying an additional 1,387,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

SLM opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.37.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.93 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

