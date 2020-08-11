State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $576,323,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.