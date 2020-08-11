State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,867,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $46,106,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $15,284,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,155,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kirby by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 135,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at $190,367.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $541.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

