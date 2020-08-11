State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 4,361 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 43.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 350.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

